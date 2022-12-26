NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – Serious water shortage issues are plaguing Notasulga familles as Notasulga Water Department has lost water in the main tank. As of Monday night pallets of water are at Town Hall and Notasulga Water customers can come by and pick up a case.

Notasulga is filling its tank off the Loachapoka Water System, but the process is slowed due to main sizes.

Photo: Robert May

We are told Tallassee is having trouble pumping water out of the river, which feeds the Wall Street Water Authority and Notasulga Water Departments. Water leaks in the Notasulga area have caused major issues. With leaks everywhere, it has created a shortage of water to be restored in the main tank and lines.

Property owners are urged to check service lines to make sure pipes are not broken, rather than frozen.

Updates can also be seen on Notasulga’s website: www.notasulgaal.com