“We all bleed the same”: Local woman reacts to Atlanta-area spa shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 16, Robert Aaron Long shot and killed eight women in the Atlanta area, six of whom were of Asian descent, a particularly violent crest in the year-long wave of violence against Asian Americans. The mass shooting event rippled through the Asian-American community. Lynda Sereno, manager of Uptown Vietnamese Cuisine in Columbus, was upset not only about the killing but also by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesperson who said the shooter was having a ‘bad day.’

“To be honest with you, highly upset,” Sereno said. “Especially after the interview with the officer of what he said. Apparently the shooter had a bad day, I’ve never known anyone to have a bad day and go out shooting. Really targeting only Asians because out of the eight dead, six were Asians.”

Sereno said that she and other Asian Americans have felt unsafe since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Whenever I went to the store or I left my house… I would always make sure my husband was with me because I never know what’s going to happen,” Sereno said.

This fear has also impacted her 12-year daughter.

“She gets picked on and she has told me she hates the color of her skin. She hates the way her eyes are shaped. It just keeps going,” Sereno said.

Sereno said hearing this makes her upset and that this type of conversation with her daughter doesn’t get any easier, it just gets worse. For her, it’s hard explaining to her daughter that they are different from everyone else but they’re still the same.

“She doesn’t see color but apparently everyone around her does,” Sereno said.

Sereno has not informed her children about the March 16 shooting. She said it would do nothing but upset them. She wants to protect her children from the outside world.

Sereno wants people to realize that the Asian American community are people too and not targets.

“We’re Americans just like everyone else,” Sereno said. “We’re here working, supporting our families and taking care of what we need to do just like everyone else. For all Asians we don’t see color, we see humans. We all bleed the same.”

Long is facing four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County. Sereno believes Long should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“He had no right to do what he did, he took someone’s life,” Sereno said. ” Not to mention if they were a mother, I know they were a daughter, they might’ve been someone’s sister… someone’s family, he had no right what so ever to take anyone’s life.”

Long’s first court appearance has been cancelled and no bond has been set. Authorities are still working to determine if the attack was racially motivated.