 

We are chasing waterfalls in a good way because it is a lovely day in Phenix city

Posted: / Updated:

Phenix City, Al

Many residents living in the Columbus Phenix City area may not have heard about this incredible site at Lakewood Park in Phenix City.

It just took one Phenix City resident to describe this to our very own Phil Scoggins and he was taken aback by pictures of a waterfall…

So it got Teresa Whitaker and me to think about an appropriate song verse…”Just one look at you…” This made us sing the late Bill Wither’s hit, “Lovely Day” in the studio.

Phil had to head out himself and capture this moment by way of video and voila! This waterfall speaks volumes with all its beauty.

Finally, If you know of any of these wonderful hidden sites across the region, please take the time and share them here and I’ll do my best to share the incredible views.

Check out the latest here for more about our local beauty…Waterfall at Lakewood Park

