Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Another cool-dry front is draped across the region, with chilly morning readings and mild afternoon readings rising into the low to mid-80s. High pressure will block us from any moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking, cooler air behind the cool front which will keep fair weather clouds across the region without rainfall. The very extended forecast brings us to our first official weekend of fall. The weather will be a tad warmer and humid from a tropical disturbance we are watching off the coast of Georgia.

We are still remaining dry…