“We are heartbroken” EAMC mourns beloved ER/EMS Director killed in double homicide

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – The devastation of Sunday afternoon’s double homicide in Macon County is stretching into Lee County as East Alabama Medical Center employees mourn a beloved colleague and friend, Sharon Gess.

“We are obviously heartbroken and deeply saddened by today’s tragedy. Sharon was well-loved and a highly respected member of our leadership team at EAMC. She was director of both our Emergency Department and our Emergency Medical Services (ambulance service). Our entire EAMC family is devastated and we grieve for Sharon’s family,” said John Atkinson, P.R. & Marketing Director with East Alabama Medical Center.

The Macon County Coroner’s Office confirmed Gess and her brother were both killed in a double homicide Sunday afternoon in Notasulga.

Coroner Hal Bentley identified the victims as 48-year-old Gess and her brother 60-year-old William Gess Junior. Bentley says the siblings’ cause of death remains under investigation.

News 3 is waiting to hear back from investigators to see if a person of interest has been identified or if a suspect is in custody.

Late Sunday afternoon agencies were called to the home along Tuskegee Street and heavy law enforcement presence remains at home, including officers from the Notasulga Police Department, deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office as well as ABI agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Coroner Bentley tells News 3 the ABI is in charge of the investigation.

News 3 is awaiting more information and will update you as we can.