“We are who we act like” Alabama Superintendent’s message to students praised

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama school superintendent is receiving praise for taking a tough-love approach with students who are putting themselves in what she describes as dangerous situations, especially during the COVID-19.

Macon County School Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Brooks shared the candid message to her students and families on social media Friday. Her message is being shared and applauded by teachers and parents who say it shows how much the superintendent loves her students, wants them to be safe and make good decisions while they are away from school.

Here’s what Superintendent Brooks shared:

If I get a picture or video of one of students around the lake, in cars, or anywhere else engaging in pure foolery, I will be knocking on your door this weekend. Spread the word.

So, I guess I better get started because I did.

Two principals sent me some clips last night and this morning of scenes at the lake and on and alongside road traps of our some of our high school kids, mainly girls fighting in their bras and cars. I can’t even describe my emotions to see high school girls acting like the WWE— no shame, no pride, and half-naked. We are who we act like!!!

With these antics, COVID-19 will never go away. Now, we are fighting two viruses—violence and corona.

To our students: If you participated, I am coming for you, and I am not coming alone! If you did not participate but are there, you are still a part of the issue. The order is to stay your tail at home.

Parents, you are responsible for your child/children during this time. Know where they are. The owners of the vehicle are also responsible because most of these kids don’t own cars.

Students and parents, there is no doubt that folks have worked around the clock to set up school, deliver meals, create learning tools and more. This was not done for you to fall down but to enrich you.

Now is the time to consider who you are, what you stand for, what you are worth, how to you to live, how you want to die, and how you want to be remembered.

Violence puts you in death’s door, and funeral homes are still open during this time. Parents should not have to ever worry about picking out a casket for you and/or burying you. But your actions are going to lead to your demise.

We are supposed to watch you grow up, put you back on course when needed, and help you find your way.

I will be out helping you find your way starting today. I don’t want any rationale or reason. I want the mess to end!!!! And, I don’t want to here we are bored because you have plenty to work on and not just Acellus.

I am so utterly disappointed. You are letting yourself down, your family, your community, your school, your church, me, and your future! You can stop now!

Anybody interested in mentoring or supporting the home for one of our young people who need some structure and support during this time, please let me know. We are going to have to be physically connected to keep them on track. Call them, check-in, stop by their residence!!