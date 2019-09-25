‘We couldn’t be more grateful’ 10-year-old quadriplegic boy thanks Tampa agencies following 2015 crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – An Alabama boy is lucky to be alive, following a 2015 car accident that left him a quadriplegic.

Now, 10-year-old Hayden Hulsey is thanking a Tampa-based Federal Credit Union and a spinal injury foundation, who both stepped in to aid with his medical expenses.

“He has had several surgeries. After the accident he initially had a halo, for months which was this big thing, screwed into his head,” said Taylor Hulsey, Hayden’s mother.

According to Hayden’s mother, he has made great progress since his accident. In 2018, he was taken off a ventilator and started to breathe on his own.

“He is just so strong and in his mind, he doesn’t see himself as different than anyone else,” said Hulsey.

GTE Financial has donated over $35,000 to the Florida based spinal cord injury foundation, Tighten the Drag. Those funds made Hayden’s recuperation possible.

Hayden went on Tuesday, which happened to be his 10th birthday, to GTE Finacial headquarters to personally thank his support team.

“We are just really blessed to have Hayden and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Hulsey.

To learn more about Tighten the Drag, visit their website here.