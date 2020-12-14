“We Got Power” drive-in tailgate aims to mobilize young voters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A community event this afternoon worked to mobilize young black voters for the upcoming special election.

Black Voters Matter and Progress Georgia organized the event called the “We Got Power” drive-in tailgate. It took place at the Columbus Civic Center and included music, free food, and several speakers that talked about the importance of the senate runoffs.

This tailgate is part of a state-wide tour by Black Voters Matter which aims to expand Black voter engagement.

Today’s voter outreach campaign focused on reaching Black voters in Columbus ahead of the two critical Senate runoff elections.

The Lamplighter Mentoring Program of Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi were the host ambassadors for the community event.

Speakers at the event included rapper and Georgia native, Waka Flocka and Representative Calvin Smyre. Performers included TV personality and comedian, Pretty Vee.

This free event was aimed toward the younger generation of voters that are headed to the polls on December 14.

For young people that turned 18 between the presidential election and the Senate runoffs on January 5, the upcoming special election will be the first time they are able to vote.