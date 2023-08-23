COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — St. Francis – Emory Healthcare hosted a national hiring event on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open positions include radiology technicians, transporter, nurses and many more.

St. Francis hosts a hiring event every quarter to ensure they are always looking for the top talent in the region. Live online recruiters are available to answer any questions applicants may have.

Senior director and talent acquisition of St. Francis Lee Holloway had this to say about the hiring event.

“So we’d like to invite the entire Columbus community and surrounding areas for our national hiring event, which we have every quarter. And this year we’re just thrilled this month of August because we know that it’s beginning of the school year and an opportunity for those that are looking for a new opportunity. Clinical and non-clinical go. We have those opportunities right here today at Saint Francis,” shared Holloway.

If you are unable to attend the hiring event, more information the available positions can be found on the Scion Health website.

WRBL will keep viewers updated on when the next St. Francis – Emory Healthcare hiring event will be.