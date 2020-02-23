“We have to start somewhere”: Moms Against Gun Violence march to combat crime

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – In 2019, Columbus saw over 40 homicides, and the majority of those came from gun violence. One mother of those deaths started a group called “Moms Against Gun Violence”. Today, she held a march on Forrest Road, to fight against gun violence.

Behind the sounds of the Carver High band, “Mothers Against Gun Violence” along with other family and friends marched down Forrest Road to raise more awareness about gun violence.

“This is how things get done in Columbus together. If we are going to affect any real change in this community, we’ve got to get the citizens involved,” says Mayor Skip Henderson.

Henderson, Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Chief Ricky Boren, and Marshal Greg Countryman marched with the citizens from the Delta House on Forrest Road to New Revival Church on Forrest Road.

“I think it’s very important to show that the people of this community are concerned about these issues and willing to work together to address them,” Sheriff Donna Tompkins stated.

Folks watched from the side of the road and yelled their support while folks in cars honked and clapped for the efforts of the march.

“You can look at the crowd out here and know this is a great outpouring of the community,” Marshal Greg Countryman stated.

People raised signs and held pictures of lost loved ones close, others were commemorative t-shirts. Tanya Weaver, founder of “Mom’s Against Gun Violence”, says she was amazed by the outpouring of support.

“A lot of emotions. The music just did something to me. Tears flowed and I just felt the presence of God walking with the people up this hill,” she said. She chose this area because it was at the Circle K on Forrest Road where her son Dontrell Williams was killed during an armed robbery in September 2019.

“I just want to say to the people of this community that we have to start somewhere,” she says.

The march ended at New Revival on Forrest Road. Each elected official spoke about the changes needed in the community along with what their specific office was going to do to help change the area. Afterward, each mother/family member that lost a loved one to gun violence had the chance to say a few words to the rest of the marchers.

Weaver says she plans to have the march annually.