WEATHER ALERT SUNDAY: We are alert for 24 hours

Very Active Week ahead

SUNDAY WEATHER ALERT

Get ready for a long 24 hours…TIMES WILL VARY but the set-up is consistent on all model runs and MCS waves…GFS, HRRR, NAM, and RPM, GRAF (now updating on a hi-res)…Using experience and common sense here and knowing the hazards…Here’s what to expect.

ALL HAZARDS …We will see repeated areas receiving heavy rainfall up to 4” across east central Alabama…SPC 3 out of 5 for coverage and confidence for all hazards mentioned anywhere in the enhanced region, including all of the News 3 viewing area…

Damaging Winds Highest risk

Tornadoes High risk

Flash Flooding High risk

Large Hail High risk

FIRST ROUND(2-3 MCS waves)-7AM-2PM: We are all in place at 4am updating… 7am-2pm MCS 2-3 waves with little breaks in-between.

SECOND ROUND(outflow and discreet super cell set-up) –5PM-4AM Monday AM: The only disparity in model runs is a 2 hour difference if this lasts a few hours after midnight or through 4am Monday…This will also be continual in waves.

THURSDAY WEATHER AWARE This appears to be a faster system and before sunrise…Marginal risk for severe storms right now…

NEXT SATURDAY MORNING WEATHER AWARE Too far out for specifics but this hints to be a bit stronger than Thursday…