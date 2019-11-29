Weather aware heading into Sunday morning, but calm and cool by the afternoon

Right now we are looking at this system slowing down and I’m anticipating SPC (Storm Prediction Center) moving the general risk to Marginal across the News 3 viewing area and possibly slight for our east central Alabama counties but there’s still a ways to go…This system is much stronger and becoming occluded, especially on the RPM, which is common sense meteorology 101 that we need to be more aware, especially during the overnight Sunday morning.

At this time we’ll have a window of midnight to at least 6AM…Cooler sunny and gusty conditions will follow the second half of Sunday.

“One more day of mostly sunny skies on Saturday, but Saturday night kicks off our Weather Aware Timeline. We will remain Weather Aware from Saturday night (Across northwest Alabama) into Sunday afternoon as a strong disturbance brings potential for some severe storms.

Once the disturbance moves through on Sunday, cold air will sweep in with the passage of a cold front. Lows Monday are in the 30s and 40s, so make sure to have the jackets ready in the morning. Highs will only climb into the 50s, and will stay in that range until Wednesday.

As we get into the end of the week, we will warm up slightly into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Weather will remain calm into the weekend.

Enjoy your pleasant shopping weather today and tomorrow!”