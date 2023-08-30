Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-We are WEATHER AWARE today as Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday morning. Idalia is expected to make landfall later this morning with winds up to 130 mph. Some areas of the big bend are expected to see storm surge up to 18 feet as the storm moves through today.

As Idalia moves northeast, models show that it will maintain hurricane strength (Category 2) through southern Georgia. With many southeast counties seeing gusts up 95 mph. While Idalia will weaken, it will still be a tropical storm as it reaches South Carolina.

Schley and Sumter counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning until Saturday. For today most of us will stay dry, but east/southeast counties will see some outer rain bands and gust up to 45 mph.

Following the passage of Idalia, conditions will be cooler and dryer for most of the week with temperatures in the 80s/lower 90s.