WEATHER AWARE IN THE OVERNIGHT…Storm threat impact east central Alabama first in the forecast

Models are out and now it’s all going to be our human eye ball and experience…There are many scenarios and one especially will be the way the storms behave just to the west of our viewing area in the overnight forecast. Radar will be our best friend for forecasting…Models are out…

My biggest concern is the super cell threat and potential independent cells ahead of the squall line and more aggressive jet streaks forming south and west of Montgomery Alabama. These are the upper level winds lifting the air vertically, reaching higher levels…Hail and damaging wind across central Alabama, with isolated tornadoes.

This is starting to show up now on live radar but not severe. This is what we call discreet cells and nothing more… It may appear in the overnight to become a bit disorganized, which I’ve seen in the past but we can not let our guard down because the set-up continues and makes it hard to discern towards our west how these independent cells behave.

The frustration now shows several out flow boundaries, which may linger into the mid-morning hours for a longer duration event… A big “Stay Tuned”…