COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Weather Aware today as we track isolated storms this morning and then a line of storms that will move in late this morning and during the afternoon.

** Tornado Watch for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon and Russell Counties until 2 PM CDT

7 AM- Midday: A few isolated showers/storms will be possible during this time. At the moment, the best chance looks to be to our west to see any isolated showers. Any showers that form ahead of the line will need to be watched carefully for the potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.