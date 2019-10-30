WEATHER AWARE: Severe storm threat, 8 AM Central Alabama lifting north and east through 3pm Georgia counties; Friday a cold chill in the morning

Will be tracking a strong cold front with occasional heavy or torrential rainfall for your Halloween forecast. Along and ahead of the front there will be a set up for some low-level shear and the possibility of strong thunderstorms ahead of this front, which may lead to strong damaging winds, local flash flooding, and a small risk of weak spin up tornadoes. Wednesday night several tornadoes with weak rotation were present in Florida and southern Alabama south of our viewing area.

Behind the front is the real story for our coldest air of the season. North Central Alabama will be under a freeze watch for the possibility of sporadic frost, but for our region we can expect widespread mid to upper 30s but leaving the wording out now for any frost. Plenty of sunshine and a cool start to the weekend with low 60s for highs and another dry cool front zipping through Sunday keeping those temperatures cooler than average.