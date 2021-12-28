WEATHER AWARE: Severe storms possible Wednesday/Thursday and through the New Year

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Stray showers will begin through the overnight and ramp up Wednesday ahead of unsettled weather moving in from our west in MS/AL.

Wednesday and Thursday we are under a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather making us weather aware.





Wednesday, we can expect general thunderstorms from 8am-5pm. Some of these storms could potentially be severe, but the treat is limited.

Thursday’s weather will arrive in the early morning hours beginning at about 4am and lasting all the way until 2pm. Showers and storms are expected with some storms possibly being severe. Again, the severe threat is limited.

Friday and most of the day Saturday we will catch a break for severe storm potential with just isolated showers expected.

Late Saturday, for New Year’s Day, we could see storms fire up yet again as a strong cold front pushes its way through the area. This threat will last into early Sunday afternoon making us weather aware again through the weekend. More details on timing and threats will come as the forecast develops.

By Monday, that cold front will drop our temperatures drastically into the low 50s for highs and low 30s for lows.