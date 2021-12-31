WEATHER AWARE: Severe weather setting up late Saturday-early Sunday

High temperatures this afternoon peaked at 80 degrees here in Columbus leaving us just one degree shy of record. We won’t do much cooling off tonight with temperatures staying in the upper 60s through the overnight.

WEATHER AWARE: Round 2- Saturday night into Sunday morning

Portions of our northern counties are in a Level 2/5 risk and the rest of our counties in a Level 1/5 risk for severe weather Saturday, and Sunday all counties are in a Level 1/5 risk.

A strong cold front will ramble through the southeast this weekend providing us this threat for severe weather.

TIMING Midnight-11am Sunday. Primary timing for the strongest of the squall line ahead of the front will be from 2am-8am Sunday morning in which will bring the strongest of storms. Therefore, this will mostly be an overnight event.

THREATS include damaging winds up to 60 mph, spin up/isolated tornadoes, hail up to quarter sized, and heavy rain.

This system is lining up to be a fairly severe event with all the atmospheric ingredients in place. Be sure to have a plan and know your safe place if a warning were to be issued.