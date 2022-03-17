COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Entering our typical spring-like severe weather set up with several upcoming threats of severe storms across the southeast.

The entire area is under a slight risk or level 2 out of 5 for severe weather for Friday.

Weather Aware Friday (First Wave 11:30 am-4:00 pm): Timing 10 am-6 pm Friday to be prepared but I’ll hone in on what the real action will be and timing for two waves.

WAVE ONE – Entire News : Our confidence is much higher for the late morning and early afternoon for severe thunderstorms that will be building across our region.

The tornado threat is also looking likely on this first squall line from late morning across east central Alabama through 4 pm exiting Sumter county, Georgia.

WAVE TWO – East central Alabama 4:30/3:30 CT I-85 Northwest through 4:30PM:

Both line of storms will have embedded isolated thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

A few storms may linger during the late afternoon/early evening behind the line of storms, these will need to be watched as well.

Weather Aware Wednesday (Next Week): The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire area to watch for severe weather potential… stay tuned for updates. We will know more about this over the next several days for timing, but there will be a severe weather set-up across the entire region.