COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Opening for Columbus Consolidated Government will be delayed on Thursday, March 31, 2022, due to the risk of severe weather.

Employees should report to work at 10:00 a.m.

News release reads as follows: “Urgent Notice: CCG Employees to Delay Reporting to Work Until 10:00am Thursday, March 31, 2022, Due to Severe Weather Concerns.

Due to predicted severe weather for Columbus tomorrow morning, we want to err on the side of caution/safety by requesting department heads and elected officials assess your situation and consider delaying employees reporting to work until 10:00 a.m.

Please note that this is strongly encouraged, but at department heads and elected officials’ discretion. Please notify your employees directly regarding your decision about time to report to work. Please take the weather alerts seriously and stay safe!”