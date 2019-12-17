Weather shelters available should Tornado Watch be issued

(WRBL) – The following shelters are listed below that will open tonight if a Tornado Watch is issued. The shelters will not be open unless a Tornado Watch is issued.
Please do not go to any of the shelters listed below UNLESS a Tornado Watch is issued.
Please remember to take any personal items, medications, snacks or drinks that you may need during your time at the shelter.
Please be prepared and remember to have your severe weather plan in place should inclement weather occur.
PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH
(EAST CAMPUS)
2807 Lee Road 166 Opelika, AL 36804
GREATER PEACE BAPTIST CHURCH
650 Jeter Avenue Opelika, AL. 36801
MT. OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
784 Lee Road 298 Smiths Station, AL. 36877
(1 block from Smiths Station Junior High)
SOUTHERN UNION COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Located in the basement of the Business & Technology Center
1701 Lafayette Parkway Opelika, Al. 36801
ON CAMPUS OF AUBURN UNIVERSITY
GREENE HALL
1130 Wire Road Auburn, AL. 36832
RALPH BROWN DRAUGHON LIBRARY
231 Mell Street Auburn, AL. 36849