Weather shelters available should Tornado Watch be issued

(WRBL) – The following shelters are listed below that will open tonight if a Tornado Watch is issued. The shelters will not be open unless a Tornado Watch is issued.

Please do not go to any of the shelters listed below UNLESS a Tornado Watch is issued.



Please remember to take any personal items, medications, snacks or drinks that you may need during your time at the shelter.

Please be prepared and remember to have your severe weather plan in place should inclement weather occur.



PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH

(EAST CAMPUS)

2807 Lee Road 166 Opelika, AL 36804



GREATER PEACE BAPTIST CHURCH

650 Jeter Avenue Opelika, AL. 36801



MT. OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

784 Lee Road 298 Smiths Station, AL. 36877

(1 block from Smiths Station Junior High)



SOUTHERN UNION COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Located in the basement of the Business & Technology Center

1701 Lafayette Parkway Opelika, Al. 36801



ON CAMPUS OF AUBURN UNIVERSITY



GREENE HALL

1130 Wire Road Auburn, AL. 36832



RALPH BROWN DRAUGHON LIBRARY

231 Mell Street Auburn, AL. 36849