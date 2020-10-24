Weather Update for Saturday, October 24th.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Navy veteran Chris David took some time off after getting surgery on his hand, and only went back to work within the past couple of weeks. But despite getting back into a routine, he says his life has been fundamentally changed since one night in July.

David became an overnight sensation in July after a video went viral showing him being beaten by federal officers with batons outside the federal courthouse building in downtown Portland. He told KOIN he was beaten after asking the officers "if it was okay to violate their oath of the Constitution." David left when the officers started using pepper spray on him.