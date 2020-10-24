Weather Update for Saturday, October 24th.

A weak front is pushing through our area and rain will continue on and off throughout the evening hours in the region. Cloud cover will stick around into tomorrow and portions of early next week as the front will turn stationary for the next day or so. This will increase our chances of spotty showers for the early work week. As we move into the middle of the week there will be another front that will bring a good chance of precipitation. This front will interact with a tropical system sometime next week and will bring widespread rain coverage to our region.   LATE next week, a cool down is on the way as a block of High pressure will move in.

