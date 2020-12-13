 

Weather Update – Front after front…

Cloudy skies are dominating the area, and a weak front will move into the region throughout the next few hours. Associated with this will be light rain and cloudy conditions. It may feel a bit muggy out there as we go through the evening as patchy rain could stick around until morning in some areas. This weak front will have temperatures hovering around the 60-degree mark for much of tomorrow as it transitions into a stationary front. Monday is a different story as a cold front moves into the area. Thunderstorms will be possible, and the first alert weather team will keep an eye out for any storms that may do so. Following this will be lower temperatures and a clear Tuesday.  

As we progress in the week, another cold front will swipe through the region and will have potential of bringing more storms into the area on Wednesday. Widespread rain is expected. Temperatures overnight will plummet into the 30s, making the weather a bit more seasonal before we clear out for the remainder of the work week.  

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 57°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 70° 57°

Sunday

69° / 57°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 57°

Monday

61° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 61° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

57° / 37°
Showers
Showers 60% 57° 37°

Thursday

53° / 30°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 53° 30°

Friday

57° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 57° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

1 AM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

6 AM
Foggy
10%
58°

58°

7 AM
Foggy
20%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
65°

64°

7 PM
Showers
40%
64°

63°

8 PM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

9 PM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

10 PM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

11 PM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

Trending Stories