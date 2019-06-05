Web Extra: MLB Draft #9 Overall Pick Shea Langeliers Full Interview

Waco, Tx – The Atlanta Braves selected Baylor catcher Shea Langliers. Our sister station, KWTX, caught up with the newest Atlanta draft pick in Waco to talk about getting the call of a lifetime.

Braves officials believe that Langliers will be on the fast track to playing Major League Baseball. During his time on campus Langliers thrown out 56% of base runners. He’s also dangerous at the plate, Langliers has a .289 career batting average. During Baylor’s Regional matchup against Omaha he racked up a record 11 RBI’s as well.