Webster County School District appoints new superintendent

Preston Ga. (WRBL) – The Webster County School District has a new School Superintendent. Dr. Dorothy Ingram was officially appointed to the position today at the Webster County School Board meeting.

Dr. Ingram says her main goals as superintendent are student achievement, teacher support, and remaining financially sound as a school district.

She’s also focused on keeping student’s faculty and staff healthy during the pandemic. “We’re checking temperatures at the doors masks are required in the classrooms and the building on the bus,” says Dr. Ingram. “We have sanitizing stations. Refillable bottle stations for our students. And students will have lunch in the classrooms. And sanitizing the building and the busses daily and after each class change.”