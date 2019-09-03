Webster County School students start their first day of classes

Kids here in the Chattahoochee Valley went back to school today after the Labor Day holiday, but for Webster County Schools this was their first day.

325 students attend Webster County Schools. Superintendent Janie Downer says students have started after Labor Day for the past eight years. Downer says the delay is due to budget cuts, which caused the county to extend school hours and cut school days.

Although funding remains a problem, Downer says she and the Webster County staff make it work.

“Our children are not riding the bus during the three hottest months in the school year, our discipline went away, our test scores are pulling up I’m not as pleased as I could be but they’re solid. We believe that we provide a very good foundation for our students,” Downer said.

Downer says the students go to school for 148 days from September to May.

Downer also says she is excited to see so many high school students taking dual enrollment classes and thinking about their careers after graduation.