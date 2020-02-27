Wedding dress orders threadbare after coronavirus stalls imports

Columbus,Ga (WRBL)- The coronavirus has the nation on edge as it gains strength, but now it is adding “wedding crasher” to its symptoms as imports of wedding and prom dresses stall.

More than 80 percent of wedding materials are made in China, and since the coronavirus production to the United States has stopped.

“Our gowns–we carry a designer where the gowns are manufactured here in the U.S. but they do still get lace embellishments, even down to the thread, those are imported from China. So with that, if a gown is not hanging in a boutique here in the states ready to be sold to the bride or in a warehouse somewhere here that can be shipped in the U.S., brides are being told that…you need to buy your gown now,” said Sarah Oliver owner of Uptown Gowns.

Wedding season and prom season is approaching and the one thing that they both have in common is that the majority of those dresses come from China. As the coronavirus continues to spread, there’s concern that the dresses won’t be available in time.

“If a bride wanted something brought in or shipped in to us we would say that’s not a problem, you know we can take your measurements we can contact the manufacturer, and we can get something in to you before your wedding date, and now we can not make promises like that to our brides,” said Oliver.

Just like Oliver, other owners News 3 spoke with are urging wedding and prom goers to order their dream dress now, because there is no set date on when this stock market stress will be relieved. Oliver said that waiting now could mean that you may be left without a perfect gown.