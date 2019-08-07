WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid with a chance for a pop-up shower or storm

This morning:  Warm and muggy with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s to low to middle 70s, can’t rule out a stray shower or two as a small disturbance moves south from northern Alabama. Most will stay dry this morning into the early afternoon as temperatures quickly warm up.

This afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a pop-up shower or storm, while there will not be many, a few are capable of producing strong winds, small hail and heavy rain.

Tonight: Any showers will end then clearing out to partly to mostly clear skies, temperatures will remain mild with most of the area reaching the middle 70s.

Thursday: Hot and humid with high temperatures in the middle 90s and the heat index in the triple digits, a few pop-up showers and storms will also be possible as well but should diminish after sunset.

