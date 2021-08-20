Weekend forecast: Hot, humid with a few showers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Not much of a change in our forecast as we head into the weekend: hot and humid with the chance for pop-up showers and storms.

Highs will range from the low to middle 90s and the humidity will be oppressive as feels like temperatures jump into the triple digits. Good news, the chance for showers and a storm will briefly cool locations down but those showers and storms have to form.

No change in the pattern as we head into next week, high pressure settles in and keeps any significant system away. Stray showers and storms will be possible as temperatures warm to the middle 90s.

#TrackingTheTropics: Grace made landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning as a hurricane, brief weakening as it moves over land but it will restrengthen into a hurricane as it moves back over warm water. A second landfall is expected this weekend. Grace will NOT have an impact on our forecast, but will bring rain, wind and strong surf to the Mexico coast.