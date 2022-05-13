COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cut off low off the Georgia and Carolinas will keep us mostly cloudy through the overnight with a breeze at times. This low will help a few spotty showers fire up in the afternoon for Saturday and Sunday. These rainfall chances are far from being a wash out.

We start the upcoming week sunny to mostly sunny with temperatures returning to the low 90s as humidity increases and we see summer-like temperatures. Mid 90s by midweek as high pressure helps drive in more moisture for showers and storms by the end of the week.