 

0 Patience for others? Small island’s only home hits market

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Zero patience for the company of others? Anyone who’s ever wanted their own private island getaway now has a chance — and it might be less expensive than you’d think.

The only house on a small island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay — with the unique address of 0 Patience Way — has hit the market for an asking price of $399,900, The Newport Daily News reported Monday.

The seasonal cottage on Patience Island is off the electrical grid, but comes with just under a half-acre of land and approximately 600 square feet (55 square meters) of living area that includes two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a half bath and what is described as a “picturesque front porch.” A single solar panel does provide some electrical services.

“Perfect for comfortable camping, getaways, amazing Airbnb potential & more,” the listing from Rhode Island Real Estate Services says.

The island, officially part of the town of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile.

According to property records, the cottage was built in 1972 and has been owned by the same family since.

