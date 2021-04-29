 

Alligator, cow delay Houston traffic, turn commute into zoo

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — Some days, Houston area traffic can be a nightmare. Other days, it can be a zoo, literally.

A cow and an alligator caused traffic delays on Wednesday during separate incidents in which the animals took themselves for a spin on Houston area roadways.

At around 8 a.m., the cow was spotted moving along Interstate 10 in east Houston, stopping traffic during morning rush hour. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that a pedestrian tried to rope the cow.

The sheriff office’s livestock unit later arrived at the scene and was able to get the cow to a nearby cemetery, where it was loaded onto a trailer and reunited with its owners. The cow, which was unharmed, had escaped from a nearby farm.

A few hours later, a not fast but furious alligator parked itself on the shoulder of a busy bridge near the Houston suburb of Baytown. At least one lane of traffic was blocked as several officers, including members of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, placed a rope around the reptile’s neck. After the alligator wrestled and spun on the ground, officers held it down as its mouth was taped shut.

KTRK-TV reported the alligator was put in the back of a truck and was taken to a nearby waterway, where it was released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 85° 67°

Friday

82° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 82° 57°

Saturday

84° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 84° 59°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 87° 68°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 84° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 71°

Wednesday

80° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
71°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
82°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

6 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories