Bigfoot museum in North Georgia

CHERRY LOG, Ga. (AP) – In the picturesque mountains of north Georgia, an unassuming roadside building is now ground zero in the search for Bigfoot.

David Bakara has put his passion for the legendary creature on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log.

Bakara welcomes skeptics and believers alike, but he’s got no doubt that these strange creatures really do exist. The longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization opened the museum in early 2016.

The attraction has an elaborate display of Bigfoot laying siege to a remote cabin. Color-coded maps document hundreds of alleged sightings. A towering reproduction depicts a hairy 8-foot-tall beast. And the famed 1967 video of an alleged Sasquatch sighting plays on a loop, along with harrowing recollections from those who claim to have encountered a Bigfoot.