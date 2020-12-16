 

Chihuahua dog missing for 5 years in California is found

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.

Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 63° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 64° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 52°

Thursday

71° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 71° 63°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 73% 66° 43°

Saturday

57° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 57° 38°

Sunday

55° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

6 AM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
35°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
60°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories