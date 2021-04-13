 

Colorado to auction off cannabis-themed license plates

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP) — Cannabis-themed license plates in Colorado are being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a fundraiser for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The state is selling the rights to 14 plates with cannabis-themed phrases, including “BONG,” “GANJA,” “TEGRIDY” and “HASH,” KUSA-TV reported.

A license plate with “ISIT420,” a reference to slang for smoking pot, has so far garnered bids of more than $6,500, making it the highest in demand. Bids are being collected until 4:20 p.m. on April 20, a day considered the unofficial “ pot holiday.”

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis applauded the effort in a statement, saying the state is “proud of its creativity and ingenuity.”

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said she was looking forward to seeing which license plate makes the most money.

Winning bidders will be able to use the configuration of letters and numbers they chose on a novelty plate of their choosing but must pay registration fees, personalized plate protection fees and the costs for potential designer backgrounds. The rights can be used at a later date if needed.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee said it would use the money to support new and innovative programs for the state’s disability community. No further information on those initiatives was immediately available.

___

This story has been corrected to say Tegridy in second paragraph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 68° 58°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 63°

Thursday

73° / 50°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 67% 73° 50°

Friday

69° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 69° 52°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers
Showers 48% 70° 52°

Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 74° 50°

Monday

73° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 73° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

11 PM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
60°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
76°

76°

5 PM
Few Showers
33%
76°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
69°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories