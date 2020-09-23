Covering the bases: Fenway Park expected as voting venue

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, two fans walk on a normally crowded Jersey Street in front of Fenway Park before an opening day baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles. Elections officials in Boston are expected to approve Fenway Park as an early voting venue when they meet on Thursday, Sept. 24, after Red Sox owner John Henry offered the storied ballpark for voters hesitant to cast ballots indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) — There’s the windup, the pitch — and the vote.

Election officials in Boston are expected to approve Fenway Park as an early voting venue when they meet Thursday, after Red Sox owner John Henry offered the storied ballpark for voters hesitant to cast ballots indoors.

City officials toured the park and have said it meets their guidelines. If formally cleared as a venue, Bostonians could vote at Fenway on Oct. 17 and 18.

At least two other Major League Baseball parks — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. — have been approved as voting venues, along with more than a dozen NBA arenas.

Cities and towns trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic have been looking for large outdoor or well-ventilated alternatives to schools, libraries, community centers and municipal buildings traditionally used for voting.

The Red Sox have been playing at Fenway during their truncated 60-game season, but fans haven’t been allowed inside.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 79° 70°

Friday

83° / 65°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 60% 83° 65°

Saturday

86° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Monday

84° / 62°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 84° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 56°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 76° 56°

Wednesday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

12 PM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

2 PM
Showers
40%
75°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

77°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

75°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

74°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
73°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

73°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories