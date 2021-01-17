 

Dog and goat serving as mayor raise money for a playground

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, Lincoln, a Nubian goat, stands in her pen in Fair Haven, Vt. A goat and a dog who were each elected mayor of a Vermont town have helped raise money to renovate a community playground. The Fair Haven town manager came up with the oddball idea of pet mayor elections to raise money and to help get local kids civically involved. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A goat and a dog who were each elected mayor have helped raise money to renovate a Vermont community playground.

The oddball idea of pet mayor elections to raise money to rehabilitate the playground and to help get local kids civically involved came from a local town manager.

In 2018, Fair Haven residents elected Lincoln the goat as its honorary mayor. Lincoln helped raise about $10,000 while the current mayor, Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has raised $20,000, Town Manager Joe Gunter told the Rutland Herald. The town chipped in another $20,000.

Murfee’s owner, Linda Barker, said that when she was talked into having Murfee get involved in politics, she thought it would be easy to raise money through T-shirts. Then the pandemic struck.

So she shifted to masks. She’s made nearly 1,000 of them, and will be making another round of them for Valentine’s Day. She raised more than $5,000 from the masks and a similar amount from basket raffles.

The town was also recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, she said.

Ironically, the honorary mayor is not welcome on the playground. Barker said there’s a “no dogs allowed” sign.

“Murfee is going to take that up with the town,” Barker said Sunday with a chuckle. “He’s going to contest that.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

40° / 32°
Clear
Clear 0% 40° 32°

Monday

57° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 57° 31°

Tuesday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 63° 41°

Wednesday

61° / 43°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 61° 43°

Thursday

61° / 56°
Showers
Showers 65% 61° 56°

Friday

58° / 41°
Rain
Rain 65% 58° 41°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 60° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

2 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
2%
38°

36°

4 AM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

5 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

6 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

7 AM
Clear
2%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
37°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

52°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

7 PM
Clear
1%
49°

46°

8 PM
Clear
1%
46°

43°

9 PM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

10 PM
Clear
2%
41°

39°

11 PM
Clear
3%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

1 AM
Clear
4%
37°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories