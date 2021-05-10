 

Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to embrace

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — Were these whales really hugging — or was it just a fluke?

Drone video of two critically endangered North Atlantic right whales swimming in Cape Cod Bay shows the animals appearing to embrace one another with their flippers.

Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium captured the moment on Feb. 28 as the whales interacted.

Woods Hole scientists say such behavior is rarely observed and that it may have been the first time a whale hug was recorded from the air.

“Researchers saw what appeared to be whales hugging with their flippers, technically described as ‘belly to belly:’ perhaps showing affection and attempts at mating,” the research team said in a statement.

North Atlantic right whales are some of the planet’s most endangered animals, with the known population estimated at just 360. The whales are susceptible to ship strikes and potentially lethal entanglements with commercial fishing gear.

Scientists say there’s a bright spot: The whales gave birth over the past winter in greater numbers than scientists have seen since 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 77° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 53% 82° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 51°
Rain
Rain 69% 69° 51°

Thursday

64° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 50°

Friday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 52°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 56°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
75°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
71°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories