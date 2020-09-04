Grave mistake: ‘Casket’ seen in river turns out to be dock

CORRECTS DAY TO THURSDAY, SEPT. 3, 2020 – A hydrographic operations team pulls what turned out to be a floating dock from the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Md., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The agency was investigating reports from community members who thought they saw a casket bobbing up and down in the river. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.

A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.

The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.

Department of Natural Resources police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, according to the agency.

