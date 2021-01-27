 

Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.

Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.

The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 52° 37°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 34°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 60° 48°

Sunday

68° / 42°
Rain
Rain 68% 68° 42°

Monday

49° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 49° 35°

Tuesday

55° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 55° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
43°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
41°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
39°

38°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
38°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
38°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

7 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

8 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

9 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

10 PM
Clear
0%
41°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories