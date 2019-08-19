Man arrested for stealing bull, trying to sell it in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in Polk County is behind bars after deputies say he stole a bull and tried putting it up for sale.

According to deputies, Stewart Smith stole the animal from a neighboring farm and put it up for auction at Cattleman’s Livestock Auction in Lakeland.

The bull’s actual owner, named Kyle, found out when he went to the auction and noticed his own animal was for sale. The bull is a 4-and-a-half-year-old semi-Angus black bull with a white face and Kyle had the pictures to prove it. He’s been raising the bull since it was a calf and knew the animal’s facial markings and ear notch that he has on all his cattle.

Deputies say Smith admitted he knew the bull belonged to Kyle and tried getting in contact with him. However, after not hearing back from Kyle, he assumed it was okay to sell the bull.

Smith has been arrested for grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

In the meantime, the bull is safe and back with its owner.