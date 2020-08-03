New Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky has finished her 100-mile (161-kilometer) ultramarathon after being sworn in mid-run.

Karofsky, who finished the run Sunday, was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.

Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.

Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3.

