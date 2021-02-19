 

No cat-astrophe: Police find kittens in ‘suspicious package’

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note also read. “She began giving birth at 2 p.m.”

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” They were being cared for at a local humane society.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

58° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 32°

Sunday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 48°

Monday

63° / 36°
Showers
Showers 62% 63° 36°

Tuesday

63° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 63° 36°

Wednesday

66° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 66° 46°

Thursday

64° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 64° 45°

Friday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 62° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

45°

9 PM
Clear
1%
45°

42°

10 PM
Clear
2%
42°

39°

11 PM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

1 AM
Clear
3%
37°

36°

2 AM
Clear
3%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
3%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
3%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
3%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
3%
33°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
34°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories