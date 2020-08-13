Ohio man accused of flicking blood on family, threatening to inject them with mercury

Weird

by: John Lynch and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Powhatan Point, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man accused of threatening to kill his family members has been arrested.

Police arrested Amos Moore after receiving reports last week that a man in Powhatan Point, Ohio, had cut open his wrists and was flicking blood on family members and threatening to inject them with liquid mercury.

While at the residence, Belmont County Sheriff’s deputies said they found suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police said they also found a syringe of what they suspect was liquid mercury.

Moore was held Friday on two counts of felony drug possession and domestic violence. He was taken to the Belmont County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 72°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 90° 72°

Sunday

93° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 71°

Monday

93° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories