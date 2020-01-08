Porch pirate steals couple’s wedding photos then returns them

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The thief who stole a box containing a wedding album off a Wisconsin woman’s porch had a change of heart.

For two months, the woman waited for the books full of professional photographs from her Dominican Republic wedding. But after a delivery man dropped them off, a porch pirate snatched them.

The theft was caught on the home’s surveillance camera.

“He walks up with a box, he knocks. No one answers, and he just leaves with my photo albums, which has no value to him. It’s no one we know,” Aymee Blancovitch said.

Blancovitch’s husband posted the man’s photo to social media in hopes someone would recognize him. But the man returned the books.

“I don’t know why or who or what. You know, there was no reason,” Blancovitch said. “But if he’d drop them off, God bless you. Thank you so much.”

Blancovitch said the man threw the books back on the porch and then ran to a car waiting for him around the corner.