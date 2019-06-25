Puppy who disappeared after crash found 13 days later

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A recently adopted puppy that disappeared after her owner crashed in Arizona survived 13 days in the mountains and has been reunited with her owner.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports volunteers found Bella, a 4-month-old mixed yellow lab, almost two weeks after driver Michael Crocker rolled over his SUV off the historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Crocker was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix after crashing his GMC Yukon Denali on May 14 but Bella was nowhere to be found. Cocker and Bella were on a cross-country trip from Alabama to Southern California.

A Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team member found the whimpering pup not too far from the crash site of broken glass and car parts.

Officials say Crocker and Bella are recovering together in Southern California.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 72°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

88°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
88°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
90°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
81°