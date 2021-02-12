 

Sheriff’s office offers Valentine’s Day ‘special’ for exes

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is giving people a chance on Valentine’s Day weekend to show their former lovers they’re still wanted by turning them in if they have outstanding warrants.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is offering what it calls a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special,” which it described as “a special too sweet to pass up.”

The “offer” posted on its Facebook page includes what the sheriff’s office described as a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur and a one-night minimum stay in “our luxurious (five-star) accommodations.” It tops the offer with a special Valentine’s dinner.

“Operators are standing by,” says the post at the end, which includes a picture of a rose next to a set of handcuffs.

Some reactions to the post praised the idea as brilliant and hilarious, and one person suggested whoever came up with the idea deserves a raise. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports others did not find it funny. “Nothing like making a joke about people’s freedom!!” one commenter posted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 54° 47°

Saturday

52° / 45°
Rain
Rain 83% 52° 45°

Sunday

53° / 47°
Showers
Showers 61% 53° 47°

Monday

60° / 37°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 85% 60° 37°

Tuesday

49° / 32°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 49° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 52°
PM Rain
PM Rain 66% 57° 52°

Thursday

61° / 34°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 74% 61° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
54°

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
14%
53°

52°

9 PM
Few Showers
31%
52°

53°

10 PM
Showers
52%
53°

53°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
53°

52°

12 AM
Rain
59%
52°

52°

1 AM
Rain
86%
52°

51°

2 AM
Rain
97%
51°

51°

3 AM
Rain
98%
51°

50°

4 AM
Rain
99%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
95%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

7 AM
Rain
83%
49°

48°

8 AM
Rain
82%
48°

47°

9 AM
Rain
66%
47°

48°

10 AM
Rain
60%
48°

49°

11 AM
Rain
66%
49°

50°

12 PM
Showers
51%
50°

50°

1 PM
Few Showers
32%
50°

51°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
51°

51°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
51°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories