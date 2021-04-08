 

String of lights in night sky leave Oklahomans abuzz

Weird

by: Hicham Raache,

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents saw something astounding shooting across the Wednesday night sky.

Many saw a line of lights they saw in the sky between 9 and 9:15 p.m.

Was it a UFO? A family of spacefaring, super-sized fireflies? A giant ellipses that fell off a sentence in The Book of Cosmic Giants and ended up drifting through space?

Nope, it was something else entirely, but something with a very cool name, according to KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

The mystifying string of lights are actually space exploration company SpaceX’s 60 Starlink satellites.

The 60 brilliant travelers are SpaceX’s 10th Starlink deployment this year.

While they may not be shooting stars, if you ever see them again, make a wish anyway. Who knows, it might come true.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 80° 64°

Friday

76° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 76° 62°

Saturday

68° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 68° 62°

Sunday

76° / 52°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 58°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 45% 76° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
16%
72°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
65°

66°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

67°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
69°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
71°

