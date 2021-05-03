 

Tennessee toddler freed from antique wooden barrel

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Fire rescuers and medical staff used a power saw and screwdrivers to extract a toddler from an antique wooden barrel in which he became wedged during a visit with his grandparents.

Kelly Strubing and her husband took their 2-year-old son Dorian to the emergency room after he got stuck Saturday, WKRN-TV reported. Sumner County Emergency Medical Services and the Portland Fire Department worked with hospital staff to free the boy.

X-rays determined where his hips, knees and feet were, Strubing told the station. His arms, shoulders and head stuck out from the top of the barrel, which allowed him to hold on to a teddy bear.

The workers used a power saw to cut some wood from the bottom of the barrel and screwdrivers were used to chip away at the top opening to make a hole big enough for his feet to fit through, Strubing said. The first responders pulled the toddler through the top of the barrel once his legs were straightened.

“It was certainly nerve-wracking, but now that he’s safe we all are getting a good laugh from it,” Strubing told WKRN.

The workers who helped free Dorian signed the wooden barrel as a keepsake from his first trip to the emergency room. The toddler, who didn’t sustain any injuries while trapped, celebrated his rescue with a popsicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 66% 84° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 79° 55°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 55°

Friday

76° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 76° 51°

Saturday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 81° 58°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 87° 67°

Monday

80° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 80° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
83°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
57%
78°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
59%
78°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
45%
78°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
78°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
76°

72°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
72°

72°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
72°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
69°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
68°

67°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
67°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
67°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
66°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

70°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
70°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

70°

11 AM
Rain
69%
70°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories