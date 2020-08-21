Travelers lost about $900K at airport checkpoints last year

denver international airport, r m

Transportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver, as travelers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Travelers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency, a newspaper reported Friday.

A Transportation Security Administration report said travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. Federal regulators say much of the lost money came from people emptying their pockets for security scans.

The paper says the largest sums were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas. At the newspaper’s hometown Pittsburgh International Airport, travelers parted with $5,000 .

The Transportation Security Administration suggests putting cash into carry-on bags, and reminds travelers who have lost money that they can contact the TSA’s lost-and-found office at the airport.

